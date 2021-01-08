Drug Task Force Seizes Meth, Pills and Cash From South Lincoln Home On Thursday Night
(10/11 NOW)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 8)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force late Thursday night served a search warrant at a south Lincoln home, where they found drugs, paraphernalia, cash and pills.
Lincoln Police said when investigators got inside the home in the 3600 block of Wildbriar Lane, they found 51-year-0ld Mark Fuller in the living room with $1,000 cash on him, along with more than four grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia next to him.
Investigators also say 44-year-old Kimberly Spencer was in the dining room area, with two packages of suspected meth on the table, plus drug paraphernalia was found in her purse.
Police say 55-yaer-old Franklin Black was in the basement with nearly six grams of meth, along with drug paraphernalia and some pills in a bottle. More meth, pills and paraphernalia were found in the garage. One bedroom had nearly 21 grams of meth, 17 hydrocodone pills and 107 Alprazolam pills.
Fuller, Spencer, and Black were taken into custody. Fuller was arrested for Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possess Money while Violating a Drug Law, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone), and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam).
Spencer was arrested for Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam). While at the jail, corrections staff located an additional 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Spencer’s undergarments.
Black was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam).