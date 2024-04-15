Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather Monday into Tuesday for Lincoln and Lancaster County

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 15)–There’s an enhanced risk of severe weather over central and eastern Nebraska Monday evening into Tuesday morning, including Lincoln and Lancaster County.

“Hail, maybe some damaging winds with the stronger storms,” according to Laurel McCoy, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley. “Could potentially see a tornado. Can’t rule that out. The better chance of that will be with the isolated chance of storms in the early evening hours.”

McCoy tells KFOR News it will be hit or miss at the beginning of the storm event to see if it will impact the Lincoln metro area.

“It will be the overnight hours when, I think, will be the best chance for Lincoln and Lancaster County area to see some more widespread storms,” McCoy added.

