Enrollment Applications Are Available For Students Wanting to Attend Standing Bear High School

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Dec. 15)–Enrollment forms are now being accepted if students would like to attend Standing Bear High School, near 70th and Saltillo Road, starting next school year.

Any students from 8th through 11th grade and are interested in attending Standing Bear next fall, they will need to fill out the high school choice form as soon as possible and return it to their school counselor, according to Lincoln Public Schools officials. Those forms are due by January 31 and if they are submitted after the deadline, they may be denied a transfer.

An informational night for Standing Bear High School will be held Thursday, January 19th at 6:30 that evening inside Moore Middle School. Staff will be on hand to answer any questions families may have about classes, activities and the focus program.

There will be a Standing Bear Booster Club informational meeting for any family who may have a student attending Standing Bear High School. This meeting will lay the groundwork for organizing the Booster Club and getting the support organization started. The meeting will be held at Moore Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m.

If a student in grades 10–12 is interested in participating in athletics and activities, they will also need to notify the Standing Bear Athletic Director by May 1, 2023 of their intent to transfer. Failure to contact the Standing Bear AD by the deadline may jeopardize a student’s eligibility to participate in varsity activities during the 2022-23 school year.

Varsity offerings in athletics and activities will be determined after staff have gathered information on student interest and enrollment. It is important that high school students indicate their interest in Standing Bear High School prior to the January 31 deadline to help make this determination sooner.

Standing Bear High School in collaboration with Lincoln Public Schools has made the decision to open the 2023-2024 athletic season without a varsity football team. There will still be a full schedule for junior varsity, reserve and freshmen teams in football. The early announcement comes so families can make their decision about switching schools prior to the January 31 decision deadline.

More information about all of the LPS high school information nights, along with the High School Choice Form can be found on the website: https://home.lps.org/prepare.