Eppley Reopens After Plane Slides Off Runway

KFOR media partner 10/11 News reports authorities were called to Eppley Airfield Friday afternoon after a report of a plane sliding off the runway.

Eppley Airfield tweeted that a Southwest Airlines aircraft slid off the end of Runway 14R shortly after landing.

Eppley said airport fire crews worked with Southwest to get passengers off the plane and take them to the terminal.

Flight 1643 had arrived in Omaha from Las Vegas. Southwest Airlines said the 150 passengers on the plane, and six crew members, all were able to exit the plane safely, and no injuries were reported.

The airport reopened shortly after 4:30 p.m., about two hours after it closed and suspended all flights. Eppley is still asking travelers to check with their individual airline for its flight status, as some may be delayed.

Related: Ice, Snow Causing Hazardous Travel