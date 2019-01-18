Ice, Snow Causing Hazardous Travel

by Katie Philippi, Alpha Media

Police and Fire Department Channels started broadcasting nearly constant calls at mid-afternoon Friday about mishaps due to freezing drizzle.  A 75 year old woman who fell on the ice in front of a downtown building.  A truck that hit a wall.  An elderly man who fell in a parking lot.

Other major incidents include: a tractor/trailer crash on I-80 near mile marker 409 in the median; a rollover crash on Hwy 77 & Davey Rd, north of I-80; and a 4-vehicle crash near 44th St. and Q St.

The National Weather Service announced shortly after noon Friday that the Lincoln area is likely to receive 1-2 inches of snow Friday and Saturday, but the chance of heavy icing is increasing.

All Lincoln Public School facilities except Community Learning Centers and after school child care programs were ordered closed at 4:30 pm Friday, and all evening activities were cancelled or postponed due to the icy conditions.

