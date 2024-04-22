Fire at North Lincoln Business on Monday Afternoon

Source: YouTube

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 22)–Lincoln Firefighters have been battling a large fire at a business in north Lincoln that broke out shortly after 2:30pm Monday.

According to LFR, crews had to fight the fire defensively, which led to a second-alarm response. There were reports of everyone being out of the building after the fire started. Traffic has been shut down on Cornhusker between 14th and 23rd Streets. The fire also spread from the front to the back of the building.

Fire crews are only protecting the exposures for now because of the strong winds.

LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman told reporters at the scene there was a report of a popping noise with smoke before the fire quickly spread.

As of 4pm Monday, motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

