UPDATE: Fatal Fire Started In Kitchen
courtesy of our partner, 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS January 6, 2021) UPDATE FROM LINCOLN FIRE AND RESCUE: The fire at 2:38 am Wednesday morning at 5500 Salt Valley View Apartments started in a 1st floor apartment.
Smoke detectors were sounding when LFR entered the apartment. Crews found a 37 year old deceased man in the apartment.
The fire was contained to the kitchen of the apartment. No other residents of the building were displaced.
LFR is investigating the cause.
