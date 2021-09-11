FOOTBALL: Defense Helps Southeast Win Road Game At Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND–(KLMS Sept. 10)–Lincoln Southeast’s defense managed to give up only one touchdown, but also came up with one score of its own to put the game away in the fourth quarter.
The Class A No. 4 Knights got an interception for a touchdown off a tipped pass to earn a 17-7 victory over Grand Island on Friday night, in a high school football game at Memorial Stadium heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Grand Island on their own 1-yard line had just recovered a Southeast fumble and failed to convert on two pass plays, when on third down a pass from Kytan Fyfe was tipped by rush end Teitum Tuioti and grabbed by nose guard Elan Pittman in the end zone for a Southeast touchdown with 6:56 remaining in the game.
The Knights (3-0), though, found themselves down in the three minutes of the game, after a Max Buettenback fumble on the second play of the game which resulted in Islander linebacker Ayden McDermott recovering the ball at the Southeast 46-yard line. Fyfe would score four plays later on a 19-yard run to put Grand Island on the board 7-0. Southeast responded with a drive that set up a 35-yard field goal from Nate McCashland with 2:44 to play in the first quarter.
Then a 10-play, 67-yard drive was capped by the Knights, when quarterback Willem Reddick threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Will Barrett with 8:49 left before halftime to give Southeast the lead for good at 10-7.
Buettenback was hampered by cramps in the second half, but had 31 carries for 155 yards on the night for Southeast. Fyfe led Grand Island with 134 yards on 18 carries.