FOOTBALL: Despite Penalties, North Star Rattles Off 22 Unanswered Points To Beat Lincoln High
LINCOLN–(KLMS Aug. 28)–Lincoln North Star battled through penalties to take control late in the first half and held off Lincoln High 36-19 on Friday night in high school football at Seacrest Field, in a game that aired on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
The Navigators were a week removed from committing 14 penalties in a loss to Class B Hastings. North Star, committing 21 penalties in the game, rattled off 22 unanswered points and held off a passing games the Links were successful with early in the first half.
After Lincoln High went up 19-14 on a 12-yard touchdown pass from JaReese Lott-Buzby to Keyshon Buckman, North Star got a break on a personal foul penalty on the kickoff. Quarterback DJ McGarvie connected with tight end Jace Elliott on a 23-yard pass, which set up a 26-yard touchdown pass from McGarvie to Lynden Bruegman with three seconds left. McGarvie converted on a two-point conversion and the Gators led 22-19 at halftime.
A fumble recovery at the Lincoln High 13-yard line early in the third quarter quickly set up a 13-yard scoring run from North Star running back BJ Rhodes to extend the Gator lead to 29-19 with 9:23 left. Two minutes later, North Star fumbled at the goal line and Cole Coffey recovered the ball for a touchdown for the final score of the game.
Lincoln High (0-1) scored first off a 25-yard field goal from Owen Thompson with just over seven minutes left in the first quarter. Gator defenders Amani Mfinanga and Jaymes Sizer tackled Lincoln High’s Jesse Cruse in the end zone for a safety, then North Star converted after a 47-yard return by Dylan Hallett on the free kick.
A fumble into the end zone from Gator running back Nathan Athouris was recovered by center Jake Seip for an 8-3 North Star lead. Athouris would later score on a two-yard run with just over eight minutes left in the first half to put the Gators up 14-10.
The Links pulled to within two, at 14-12, when a bad snap from North Star went over the punters’ head and past the end zone for a safety with 2:15 to play before halftime.
As a team, North Star had 421 yards of offense.