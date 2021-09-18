Friday Football Scoreboard Sept. 17

Lincoln East 56, Millard North 20
Columbus 47, Lincoln Northeast 32
Elkhorn South 49, Lincoln Southwest 0-Thursday
Creighton Prep 41, Lincoln Southeast 7-Thursday
North Platte 47, Lincoln North Star 9
Omaha Central 40, Lincoln High 28
Gretna 30, Lincoln Pius X 7
Waverly 41, Grand Island Northwest 34
Norris 44, Omaha Roncalli 0
Columbus Lakeview 49, Lincoln Christian 8
Centennial 10, Malcolm 7
Lincoln Lutheran 14, Sutton 13
Raymond Central 45, Fort Calhoun 35
Parkview Christian 54, Pawnee City 36
Bellevue East 16, Omaha Northwest 0
Grand Island 17, Fremont 15
Millard West 37, Kearney 14
Omaha Benson 20, Omaha South 13
Omaha Burke 21, Omaha North 10
Omaha Westside 47, Papillion-LaVista South 19
Papillion-LaVista 51, Norfolk 0
South Sioux City 58, Omaha Bryan 17
Aurora 30, Omaha Gross 20
Beatrice 41, Elkhorn North 40 OT
Bennington 42, Omaha Skutt 7
Crete 56. Lexington 28
Plattsmouth 47, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 7
Seward 24, McCook 17
York 8, Ralston 7
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wayne 11
Auburn 27, Douglas County West 6
Milford 28, Wahoo 27
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 14
Yutan 26, BRLD 7
Freeman 72, HTRS 36
Weeping Water 58, Conestoga 0