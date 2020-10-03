      Breaking News
Friday High School Football Scores

Oct 3, 2020 @ 12:13am

Lincoln High 21, Lincoln Northeast 6

Lincoln East 26, Millard West 25

Lincoln Southeast 31, Papillion-LaVista 12

Lincoln Christian 42, Falls City 21

Lincoln Lutheran 44, Syracuse 0

Fremont 28, Lincoln North Star 7

Millard South 42, Lincoln Pius X 0

Waverly 38, Beatrice 7

Norris 29, Plattsmouth 26

Ashland-Greenwood 51, Malcolm 14

Raymond Central vs. Platteview

McCool Junction 78, Parkview Christian 12

Kearney 41, Columbus 19

Grand Island 27, Papillion-LaVista South 26

Creighton Prep 24, North Platte 7

Omaha Westside 44, Millard North 14

Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 6

Gretna 31, Omaha Skutt 28

Hastings 38, York 20

Blair 42, Omaha Roncalli 7

Grand Island Northwest 24, Seward 17

Aurora 21, McCook 7

Elkhorn 48, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 6

Fremont Bergan 31, David City Aquinas 7

Sterling 70, Dorchester 8

Mead 26, Diller-Odell 8

Auburn 28, Milford 13

Tri County 78, Southern 20

Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Freeman 14

Weeping Water 60, Elmwood-Murdock 26