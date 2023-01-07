Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard 1-6-23
Boys
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest-7:20pm-KFOR
Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island
North Platte at Lincoln Pius X-6:50pm-KLMS
Scottsbluff at Waverly
Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia
Columbus Scotus at Malcolm
Raymond Central at Arlington
Bellevue East at Omaha Westside
Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West
Omaha Northwest at Millard North
Omaha Benson at Norfolk
Omaha Burke at Omaha North
Omaha Central at Omaha South
Millard West at Papillion-LaVista South
Ralston at Omaha Gross
Fremont at Columbus
Creighton Prep at Omaha Westview
Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross
Elkhorn at Plattsmouth
Bennington at Platteview
Gering at Crete
Syracuse at Louisville
HTRS at Sterling
Yutan at Mead
Girls
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island
North Platte at Lincoln Pius X
Scottsbluff at Waverly
Wahoo at Norris
Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia
Columbus Scotus at Malcolm
Raymond Central at Arlington
Bellevue East at Omaha Westside
Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West
Omaha Northwest at Millard North
Omaha Benson at Norfolk
Omaha Burke at Omaha North
Omaha Central at Omaha South
Millard West at Papillion-LaVista South
Ralston at Omaha Gross
Fremont at Columbus
Omaha Marian at Omaha Westview
Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross
Elkhorn at Plattsmouth
Bennington at Platteview
Gering at Crete
Syracuse at Louisville
HTRS at Sterling
Yutan at Mead