GIRLS BASKETBALL: No. 6 Southwest Escapes With Double OT Win Over East High

LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 11)–One team was coming off a loss, while the other had just upset two ranked teams in the past week.
Lincoln East was looking to make it three straight top ten upsets, but Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southwest (recovering from a 48-34 loss at Millard North) managed to survive a first overtime and got big shots in the second overtime to earn a 58-53 victory Friday night, in a girls basketball game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
The Silver Hawks (15-4) trailed 48-43 with one minute left in the first overtime, when Kennadi Williams hit a three-pointer to pull Southwest to within two with 48 seconds left. East, who upset top-ten rated Lincoln Pius X and Bellevue West last weekend, extended the lead back to three when guard Maddie Campbell hit one of two free-throws. Southwest responded when Aniya Seymore hit a three-pointer from the deep left wing with 30 seconds left to tie the game. The Spartans had a chance to go for the win with eight seconds left, but a bank shot attempt from Kaylee Denker bounced off the rim to force a second overtime.
East (10-10) went up 51-49 early in the second OT, after Denker scored from close range. Then on the next Southwest possession, Freddie Wallace converted on a three-point play to give the Silver Hawks the 52-51 advantage with 3:28 remaining. After Campbell scored on a reverse layup to give the East a brief advantage, Wallace countered with another layup that gave Silver Hawks the lead the rest of the way. Williams then hit four-straight free throws in the final minute to seal the win.
Southwest led 28-24 at halftime and 36-30 after three quarters, before East rallied in the fourth quarter, including a high-low setup offensively, when Lillie Shaw threw a no-look bounce pass to Campbell to tie the game at 41 with just over a minute left in regulation.
Wallace led Southwest with 17 points, while Williams added 13 points and Seymore finished with 12 in the game.
Campbell had a game-high 29 points in the loss for the Spartans.
Click the links below to hear the game via podcast.
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East girls basketball 1st Half
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East girls basketball 2nd Half