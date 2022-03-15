Governor Addresses Disrupted Learning Caused By Pandemic

(KFOR NEWS March 15, 2022) On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference to encourage the Nebraska Legislature to support families of students whose learning was disrupted during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Governor’s budget recommendation to Senators includes $60 million in Family-Directed Education Recovery Accounts for lower-income families. The funds would provide direct assistance for families of K-12 students to address learning loss caused by the pandemic.
Schools across Nebraska discontinued in-person learning in the spring of 2020 after the coronavirus came to Nebraska. Many students also did not have access to in-person learning for portions of the 2020-2021 academic year due to local pandemic restrictions.
Thurston Senator, Joni Albrecht, has introduced legislative bill (LB) 1240 to appropriate federal funds (ARPA) for the education recovery accounts.
