Governor Proclaims Day Of Prayer For Covid Victims & Families
LINCOLN, NE (December 18, 2020) – Governor Pete Ricketts reported today that coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to decrease in Nebraska. They are down to 602 from a high of 987 on November 20. He said Nebraska remains in the “yellow” phase of its pandemic response plan.
In light of the physical, mental, and spiritual toll of the coronavirus pandemic, the Governor proclaimed Sunday, December 20th as a Statewide Day of Prayer. He encouraged Nebraskans to pray, according to their faith, for relief from the pandemic and for strength to endure it. Gov. Ricketts also asked Nebraskans to remember those who’ve perished from the coronavirus along with the families grieving their loss this holiday season.
First Lady Susanne Shore joined the Governor to express condolences to those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic. The Governor and First Lady called on Nebraskans to participate in a “Weekend of Remembrance and Honor” this Friday through Sunday as a way to commemorate those who have passed away due to the coronavirus. During the weekend, Nebraskans are encouraged to engage in acts of honor, such as volunteering or making a charitable contribution to organizations that are working to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Volunteer and charitable opportunities can be found at nevolunteers.org. Nebraska Impact has also established a virtual Memorial Wall for people to post testimonies and memorials of a loved one lost to the virus. The website is neimpact.org.
Gov. Ricketts announced that Nebraska anticipates an allocation of 11,700 Pfizer vaccine doses each of the next two weeks. These doses will be used to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff starting the week of December 28th through January 3rd. The Governor also announced that the State expects to receive about 32,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.
Nebraska Department of Revenue Commissioner Tony Fulton also took part in this morning’s press briefing. As Nebraskans look ahead to filing their 2020 taxes, Commissioner Fulton noted that Nebraskans will be able to claim an income tax credit for a portion of their property taxes paid to support schools. This is due to the Governor and Legislature passing a property tax relief package earlier this year.
Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt thanked school officials, teachers, bus drivers, custodians, and others who have made it possible for students to attend classes in-person this fall. He applauded local school districts for implementing protocols to help people stay healthy in schools.
Lincoln Covid Risk Dial Remains In Red Zone