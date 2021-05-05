Health Officials Hoping For More Vaccination Signups By Younger People
Lincoln, NE (May 5, 2021) Vaccination registration is slowing down, according to City-County Health Director Pat Lopez. Younger people don’t appear to be as much in a hurry to get the Covid 19 vaccination as those over 65. In addition, Lopez said people 45 and under are registering a bigger percentage of new cases.
Lopez said it’s important for all residents to become vaccinated, not only to protect themselves but also to gain protection against the spread of virus variants. She added that her department is ready in the event the FDA approves vaccinations for children 12-16 years old, as expected, saying she has plans in the works to hold clinics for people in that age group within a week of the approval.
LANCASTER COUNTY FIGURES:
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 26
Total number of cases: 31,075
Variant cases: 13 COVID-19 variant cases were identified in Lancaster County – all are B.1.1.7 also known as the U.K. variant. Variants can spread more easily and quickly and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19. Residents are urged to continue preventive actions to control the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in the community, which include getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Total number of COVID-19 variant cases in Lancaster County: 70
- B.1.427/B.1.429 – California variants, 10 cases
- B.1.1.7 – U.K. variant, 58 cases
- B.1.351 – South Africa variant, 2 cases
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 232
Recoveries: 28,200
Weekly positivity rate:
- April 25 through May 1: 6 percent
- May 2 through 8: 4.7 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 31 with 23 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and eight from other communities (none on ventilators).
Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 164,486
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 120,229
This week’s public clinics (subject to change):
- Monday, May 3, Center for People in Need – first and second doses
- Tuesday, May 4, Airpark Recreation Center – first doses
- Wednesday, May 5, Belmont Recreation Center – first doses; Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Thursday, May 6, Lancaster Event Center – first and second doses
- Friday, May 7, Lancaster Event Center – first and second doses
- Saturday, May 8, Gateway Mall – first-doses drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
