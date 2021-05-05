Fully Vaccinated Elderly Woman In South Central Nebraska Dies From COVID-19
Photo courtesy of 10/11 Now
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 5)–An 80-year-old south-central Nebraska woman, who had been fully vaccinated and dealt with underlying health issues, has died from COVID-19
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the woman developed COVID-19 and was hospitalized more than 14 days after completing a vaccination series with the Pfizer vaccine. She was a resident of the Two Rivers Health District which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps Counties.
According to DHHS, this is the first death due to COVID-19 after completing a vaccination series in Nebraska.
Of the 2,244 people that have died from COVID-19 in Nebraska, only one of these had been fully-vaccinated. This represents 0.0004 or 0.04% of all COVID-19 deaths.
Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated persons. Among 95 million people in the United States who have been fully-vaccinated, 112 deaths due to COVID-19 have been identified. DHHS continues to stress that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.