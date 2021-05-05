      Weather Alert

Fully Vaccinated Elderly Woman In South Central Nebraska Dies From COVID-19

May 5, 2021 @ 12:32pm
Photo courtesy of 10/11 Now

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 5)–An 80-year-old south-central Nebraska woman, who had been fully vaccinated and dealt with underlying health issues, has died from COVID-19

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the woman developed COVID-19 and was hospitalized more than 14 days after completing a vaccination series with the Pfizer vaccine. She was a resident of the Two Rivers Health District which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps Counties.

According to DHHS, this is the first death due to COVID-19 after completing a vaccination series in Nebraska.

Of the 2,244 people that have died from COVID-19 in Nebraska, only one of these had been fully-vaccinated. This represents 0.0004 or 0.04% of all COVID-19 deaths.

Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated persons. Among 95 million people in the United States who have been fully-vaccinated, 112 deaths due to COVID-19 have been identified.  DHHS continues to stress that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

 