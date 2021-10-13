High-Dollar Collectibles Stolen From A Van Outside Northeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 13)–Ten boxes of collectibles containing toy cars and trains are missing and owners of a home-based business in northeast Lincoln are asking for your help.
Lincoln Police say the theft happened sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning in the area of 63rd and “X” Streets, where investigators say the collectibles were taken from a van. Investigators say there were no signs of a forced entry into the van and it’s possible that a door may have been left unlocked.
The total loss is estimated around $20,000 and there are no suspects at the moment. Police are asking neighbors with security systems to share security video in helping find potential suspects.