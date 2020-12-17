(KFOR NEWS December 17, 2020) The. U.S National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reports that drunk drivers play a role in a 40 percent of traffic deaths over Christmas and New Years. The U.S Department of Transportation reports that throughout the year, 10,0000 people die on U.S. roads because of drunk driving. All of these wrecks could have been easily avoided and saved the lives of everyone involved.
Friedman Law Offices is partnering with Z-trip to offer a FREE holiday taxi program this year from December 15th – December 31st from 9pm to 2am. If you have been out drinking with friends or family, don’t risk a drive home.
To receive a FREE safe ride home, do one of the following:
• Use promo code “FREERIDE” in the Z-trip app
• Call 402.474.SAFE (402.474.7233) or;
• Request the Let Friedman Drive program when calling for a cab.
If you do not have the Z-trip app downloaded on your mobile device, follow these steps:
• Navigate to your phones applications store – Google Play on Android or App Store on iPhone.
• Search Z-Trip
• Click download
• Follow the steps to create an account
Help keep the roads of Lincoln safe this holiday season and LET FRIEDMAN DRIVE. This service ONLY applies to rides with residential destinations within the city limits of Lincoln and is only available for licensed drivers.
READ MORE: NE Attorney General Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google