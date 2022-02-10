Huebner Hired As Lincoln Southeast’s New Head Volleyball Coach

Huebner has served as head coach at Raymond Central, Auburn and Omaha Westside, where he coached the Warriors to their first state tournament in 2002, after a 12-year absence. He also served as an assistant coach at Lincoln Northeast, where he was on the coaching staff of the Rockets’ 1991 state title run, and helped coach at Papillion-LaVista, where the Monarchs won state titles in 2007 and 2008.
Huebner has helped coach boys and girls volleyball at the club level in Lincoln and Omaha, including Lincoln Juniors Volleyball Club, River City Juniors Volleyball Club and Premier Volleyball Club. He takes over for Paige Carter, who resigned after four seasons that included a 53-72 overall record and two district runner-up finishes.
A native of Alma, Nebraska and graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Huebner will also teach music at Southeast starting next school year.
In a statement released by the Southeast Athletic Department to KFOR Sports, Coach Huebner said, “I couldn’t be more honored to join the Lincoln Southeast family. The history of excellence in academics and athletics at Southeast is something I am excited about being a part of and contributing to.”