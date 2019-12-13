Husker Basketball Player Suspended Indefinitely
Photo Courtesy of 1011 Now
University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Friday that junior guard Jervay Green has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.
Green started Nebraska’s first nine games for the Huskers, averaging 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
Green is a transfer from Western Nebraska Community College. He was recruited under former coach Tim Miles and was a top priority for coach Hoiberg during recruiting.
No other information is available at this time.
