HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska’s Revised Ten Game Schedule Set
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 5)–The Big Ten announced Wednesday morning a revised schedule for the 2020 football season, which includes ten games and two bye weeks for Nebraska.
The Huskers start the season Sept. 5 at Rutgers, before returning Sept. 12 to open up the home schedule against Illinois. Nebraska’s bye weeks will be Oct. 17 and Nov. 7 and the season will conclude Nov. 21 in Lincoln against Michigan State.
The Big Ten Championship game would be Dec. 5 in Indianapolis, but could be moved to Dec. 12 or Dec. 19, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos issued the following statement:
“We welcome these important steps forward for fall football from the Big Ten. There has been a tremendous amount of consultation and hard work to get to this point. It was a team effort with valuable input from the Big Ten Conference staff, University chancellors and presidents, head coaches and athletic directors to develop a football schedule that prioritizes divisional games and provides some needed flexibility.
“The top priority remains to conduct a football season in the safest and healthiest manner possible for everyone involved. There are still many steps ahead before we can take the field in September, beginning with opening preseason camp later this week. But there is no question this is an exciting day at Nebraska. Our players and coaching staff now have a schedule in front of them, and Husker fans can see how the 2020 season will unfold.
“Our next task is finalizing many of the details and protocols for football game days at Memorial Stadium in 2020. We will be announcing those details very soon after consultation with state and local officials. We want to especially thank Dr. Chris Kratochvil of UNMC for his work leading the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases. He has been immensely helpful in helping to guide the conference forward.
“Nebraska is getting closer to seeing our beloved Huskers take the field. We, and all of Husker Nation, very much look forward to our first away game on September 5 at Rutgers and our first home game the following week against Illinois.”
Here’s the 2020 Nebraska football schedule.
Sept. 5 at Rutgers
Sept. 12 vs Illinois
Sept. 19 vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 26 at Iowa
Oct. 3 vs. Minnesota
Oct. 10 at Ohio State
Oct. 24 at Northwestern
Oct. 31 vs. Penn State
Nov. 14 at Purdue
Nov. 21 vs. Michigan State.