HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Big Ten Announces TV Designations For Nebraska



LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 22)– The Nebraska men’s basketball program will make at least 20 regular-season appearances on the Big Ten Network, as the Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced TV designations for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Thursday morning.

In all, 19 of the Huskers’ 20 Big Ten games will be available on BTN, as well as NU’s non-conference matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 20. The network will also carry the first three days of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament from Chicago from March 8-10. The only Big Ten game not televised on BTN is the Sunday, Feb. 19 game against Maryland which will be on FS1 beginning at 4 p.m.

Of Nebraska’s 20 Big Ten regular-season games, only two will have 8 p.m. tipoffs (Jan. 10 vs. Illinois; Feb. 28 vs. Michigan State), while all five of Nebraska’s weekend games will feature afternoon start times.

With today’s announcement, 27 of Nebraska’s 31 regular-season games will be televised, as NU’s games against St. John’s (Nov. 17), Boston College (Nov. 30) and Creighton (Dec. 4) as well as the three games in the ESPN Events Invitational had been announced previously. Start times and broadcast info for Nebraska’s games against Boston College and against Kansas State in Kansas City (Dec. 17) will be announced at a later date.

In addition, the Huskers will make four appearances on B1G+, beginning with NU’s exhibition opener against Chadron State on Sunday, Oct. 23. NU’s regular-season games against Maine and Omaha as well as the Battle in the Vault game against Queens University will be available online on B1G+. a

Currently, several season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are available. Full-season packages start at $120 and feature 15 games, including all 10 Big Ten matchups. In addition, the Six-Game Mini-Plan is now available which allows fans to pick 300 Level seats for any six games during the 2023-23 season for just $30 while supplies last.

The Battle in the Vault event on Dec. 20 is not included in NU season-ticket packages. Fans can purchase tickets for the three games, which also includes a matchup between Drake and Mississippi State, by visiting Ticketmaster.com or Pinnaclebankarena.com.

Fans can get their first look at the 2022-23 Huskers next Friday, Sept. 30, as Opening Night with Husker Hoops. The free event features scrimmages by both the Husker men’s and women’s programs as well as a performance from rising rap star EST Gee. The event starts at 7 p.m. and fans can claim free General Admission tickets by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets.

2022-23 Nebraska Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Television/Internet Time

Sun., Oct. 23 Chadron State (exhibition) Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) B1G+ 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 at Colorado (charity exhibition) Boulder, Colo. (CU Events Center) 5 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 7 Maine Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) B1G+ 7 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 10 Omaha Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) B1G+ 7 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 17 at St. John’s (Gavitt Tipoff Games) Queens, N.Y. (Carnesecca Arena) FS1 5:30 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) BTN 2:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 24 vs. Oklahoma (ESPN Events Invitational) Orlando, Fla. (State Farm Field House) ESPN 4 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Seton Hall/Memphis (ESPN Events Invitational) Orlando, Fla. (State Farm Field House) ESPNNEWS/ESPN2 4:30/7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 vs. TBA (ESPN Events Invitational) Orlando, Fla. (State Farm Field House) TBA TBA

Wed., Nov. 30 Boston College (ACC/B1G Challenge) Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) TBA TBA

Sun., Dec. 4 at Creighton Omaha, Neb. (CHI Health Center) FS1 3:30 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 7 at Indiana * Bloomington, Ind. (Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall) BTN 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 10 Purdue * Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) BTN 1:15 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 17 vs. Kansas State Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Arena) TBA TBA

Tues., Dec. 20 vs. Queens University (Battle in the Vault) ^ Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) B1G+ 6:30 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 29 Iowa * Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) BTN 6 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 3 at Michigan State * East Lansing, Mich. (Breslin Center) BTN 6 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 7 at Minnesota * Minneapolis, Minn. (Williams Arena) BTN 11 a.m.

Tues., Jan. 10 Illinois * Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) BTN 8 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 13 at Purdue * West Lafayette, Ind. (Mackey Arena) BTN 6 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 18 Ohio State * Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) BTN 6 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 21 at Penn State University Park, Pa. (Bryce Jordan Center) BTN 1:15 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 24 Northwestern * Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) BTN 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 28 at Maryland * College Park, Md. (XFINITY Center) BTN 3:30/5 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 31 at Illinois * Champaign, Ill. (State Farm Center) BTN 6:30 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 5 Penn State * Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) BTN 3:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 8 at Michigan * Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center) BTN 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11 Wisconsin * Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) BTN 3 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 14 at Rutgers * Piscataway, N.J. (Jersey Mike’s Arena) BTN 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 19 Maryland * Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) FS1 4 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25 Minnesota * Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) BTN 2:30 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 28 Michigan State * Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena) BTN 8 p.m.

Sun., March 5 at Iowa * Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) BTN 1 p.m.

Schedule as of Sept. 22, 2022; Home games in red and bold; All times listed are Central; *-Big Ten Conference games; ^-Battle in the Vault, not included in 2022-23 season-ticket packages. For updated schedule/broadcast information and to order season tickets, visit Huskers.com.