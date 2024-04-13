KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Bounces Back to Even Series with Rutgers

April 13, 2024 6:50PM CDT
Share
HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Bounces Back to Even Series with Rutgers
Nebraska’s Ava Bredwell. (Courtesy of NU Athletics)

PISCATAWAY, NJ–(NU Athletics Apr. 13)–The Nebraska softball team scored in every inning but one Saturday as the Huskers evened their three-game series at Rutgers with a 13-5 six-inning win.

NU scored multiple times in four of its five run-scoring innings, including a three-run first and a five-run fourth. Eight Huskers had a hit in the game, nine scored a run and six produced an RBI.

Ava Bredwell led the way with a big day at the plate. Bredwell finished a single shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a home run. She scored twice and drove in three runs.

Caitlynn Neal went 2-for-3 with four RBIs while Katelyn Caneda was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Emmerson Cope also had multiple hits, finishing 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

In the circle, Kaylin Kinney tossed a complete game to pick up her 15th victory of the season. Kinney (15-10) allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out two.

With the win, Nebraska improved to 24-16 on the season and moved to 7-3 in Big Ten play. Rutgers fell to 26-17 overall and 8-5 in conference action. Morgan Smith (8-9) took the loss, allowing seven runs in 4.0 innings.

Nebraska sent eight batters to the plate in a three-run first inning. Caneda reached on a one-out double before Peyton Cody and Samantha Bland drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Cope was then hit by a pitch to score Caneda with the game’s first run. Neal followed with a two-run single to give Nebraska a 3-0 lead.

Rutgers got a run back in the bottom of the second on a two-out RBI single to make it 3-1.

The Huskers answered with a run in the top of the third. Cody led off with a single before Bland walked. A catcher’s interference call loaded the bases and pinch runner Alina Felix scored on a wild pitch. NU still had runners at second and third with one out but could not add to its 4-1 lead.

NU did add to its lead in the top of the fourth when Bredwell led off with a home run down the left field line. Following a pitching change, Billie Andrews walked and stole second before a Rutgers error put runners on first and third with one out. Bland then lined an RBI single to center to give the Huskers a 6-1 lead. Cope followed with a single to load the bases before Neal brought two runs home with her second two-run single of the game as Nebraska took an 8-1 lead. Bella Bacon made it 9-1 with a sacrifice fly one batter later.

In the top of the fifth, Bredwell doubled with one out and Billie Andrews followed with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Caneda then scored both runners with a two-run RBI single as the Husker lead grew to 11-1.

Rutgers fought back in the bottom of the fifth. A one-out RBI single cut the lead to 11-2 before a three-run homer pulled the Scarlet Knights to within 11-5.

Nebraska answered with two runs in the top of the fifth to bring the run-rule back into effect. Cope began the inning with a single before the next two Huskers were retired. Sydney Gray then reached on a two-out single before Bredwell drove a two-run triple to the wall in center to give Nebraska a 13-2 lead.

Kinney then worked around a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth to wrap up the win.

Nebraska and Rutgers wrap up their three-game series on Sunday at Noon.

Lincoln News