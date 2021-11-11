HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Signs Six Players From Class of 2022

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 10)–The Nebraska softball program added six talented student-athletes to its roster on Wednesday, announced Head Coach Rhonda Revelle. Outfielder Dakota Carter (Eastvale, Calif.), Talia Tokheim (San Carlos, Calif.), Katelyn Caneda (Cerritos, Calif.), Alina Felix (Tucson, Ariz.), Haidyn Warner (Oro Valley, Ariz.) and Ashley Smetter (Lincoln, Neb.) will join the Huskers next fall.
“We have Club Team National Champions and High School State Champions among this group,” Revelle said. “WIth three left and right-handed hitters each, they offer a balanced attack of speed and power to infuse in our line up. We are proud to present these Nebraska softball players to Husker Nation.”
Dakota Carter, OF, L/R, Eastvale, Calif.
Dakota Carter, a native of Eastvale, Calif., will play her senior season this spring for Roosevelt High School. Carter is a four-year varsity letterwinner and was named to the 2020-21 Big VIII All League First Team. She helped her team to a runner-up finish at the 2021 CIF Southern Section Championships and was named to the All-CIF First Team.
Carter is ranked No. 78 overall and No. 40 as an outfielder by Extra Innings Softball. She plays club softball for Corona Angels under coach Marty Tyson. Carter helped the Corona Angels 16U team to a Alliance Fastpitch National Championship Runner-Up finish with coach Dena Slye.
The daughter of Ondra and Michelle Carter, Dakota was born on Jan. 18, 2004. She has three sisters, Britnee, Dallas and Nicole. Dakota has achieved high honors and honors with distinction for her academic success at Eleanor Roosevelt High School.
“Dakota is a speedy slapper who has a knack for getting on base and putting pressure on the defense,” Revelle said. “In the outfield, she uses her speed to chase down and take away hits from the opponents. Dakota is a winner who helps her team do the same.”
Carter on Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because I love the coaching staff and softball programs’ commitment to academics. As soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home. I loved the atmosphere, the community support and the tradition.”
Talia Tokheim, OF, R/R, San Carlos, Calif.
Talia Tokheim will play her senior season for Sequoia High School in Redwood City, Calif., this spring. An outfielder ranked as the 44th overall recruit by Extra Innings Softball, Tokheim tied for the most home runs with four at the 2021 Alliance Championships. She also was second during the championships in RBIs with 12. Tokheim was named to the 2021 Alliance Fastpitch All Tournament Team. Tokheim plays club softball for West Bay Warriors under Head Coach Ray McDonald.
Tokheim is successful in the classroom, ranking in the top 10 percent of her class and is currently serving as the senior class treasurer. She plans to major in business at Nebraska.
The daughter of David and Susan Tokheim, Talia was born on May 23, 2004. She has two younger sisters, Teagan and Tatum.
“Talia is a spirited competitor who brings a lot of passion and energy to the game and her team,” Revelle said. “As an outfielder, she is fearless in the pursuit of the ball. Offensively, Talia believes it is her responsibility to score, so she gets on base and uses her speed to score a lot.”
Tokheim on Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because I have visited my relatives in Nebraska for the past 17 years and it feels like home. The coaches and the culture stood out to me and I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.”
Katelyn Caneda, INF/OF, L/R, Cerritos, Calif.
Katelyn Caneda will play her senior season this spring at Cerritos High School in Cerritos, Calif. Caneda has helped her high school to three CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinals. She earned 605 First Team All-League honors during the 2018-19 season and the 2020-21 season. Caneda plays club softball for the Corona Angels under coach Marty Tyson.
The daughter of Roger and Marie Caneda, Katelyn was born on March 15, 2004. She has been named to the Honor Roll and earned a Scholar-Athlete Award. Katelyn plans to major in civil engineering at Nebraska.
“Katelyn is a lefty who hits for average and power and has a smooth and steady glove on the infield,” Revelle said. “She is a diligent worker and student of the game. She is a clutch performer who relishes the ‘big moments in big games'”.
Caneda on Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because I want the best college experience I can get and Nebraska felt like the right place to be, my home away from home. The campus, being in a high-spirited college town, and playing for a high level Division I program all led up to my choice to attend the University of Nebraska.”
Alina Felix, INF/OF, L/R, Tucson, Ariz.
Alina Felix will play her senior season this spring at Canyon del Oro High School. Felix was named to the All-Region First Team after batting .532 during her junior year. Felix plays club softball for Desert Thunder under coach Jorge Campos.
Alina was born on June 9, 2004 and is the daughter of Daniel and Cindy Felix. She has one younger sister, Liana. Alina is dedicated in the classroom, earning All-Academic First Team honors, Principal Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society.
“Alina is an athlete who has played nearly every position on the field,” Revelle said. “She is a speedster who slaps and hits from the left side. She is also extremely intelligent and uses that to pick apart the defense with her offensive game. Defensively, Alina is consistent and able to step into any position and play it at a high level.”
Felix on Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because it felt like home. I was amazed by the coaches, facilities, university and town.”
Haidyn Warner, C, R/R, Oro Valley, Ariz.
Haidyn Warner will play her senior season this spring for Ironwood Ridge High School in Oro Valley, Arizona. Warner helped her team win the 2019 5A State Championship. She was named the 2019 5A Freshman of the Year and All-Region Second Team. In 2021, Warner earned 5A All-Region First Team honors. Warner plays club softball for Desert Thunder under coach Jorge Campos.
The daughter of Brent and LeAynne Warner, Haidyn was born on April 12, 2004. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Honor Roll and has been named a Scholar-Athlete in softball and golf. Haidyn plans to major in nutrition science at Nebraska.
“Haidyn is a strong, smart and durable catcher behind the plate,” Revelle said. “Offensively, she is a middle of the line up-RBI producing offensive player. Haidyn has the physical skill set and fits the demeanor we love in a catcher of having high game IQ, good vision and awareness on the field and ability to work with pitchers well.”
Warner on Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because as a student athlete, I was focused on finding an athletic program with a strong focus on education. Nebraska has one of the top nutrition science programs in the country and a softball program I have been a big fan of since Mattie Fowler played for Nebraska. Nebraska was my perfect fit!”
Ashley Smetter, INF, R/R, Lincoln, Neb.
The Nebraska-native Ashley Smetter joins the Huskers after a successful high school career. A two-time super state first team selection and four-year letterwinner, Smetter helped Lincoln Southwest to two Class A State Championships.
Smetter plays club softball for Iowa Premier Gold National under Head Coach Greg Dickel. Smetter is ranked No. 140 in her position group.
The daughter of Sean Smetter and Shana Roberts, Ashley was born on April 14, 2004. She has been successful in the classroom earning Academic All-Conference and All-America Scholar-Athlete honors. Ashley plans to major in business at Nebraska.
“Ashley is a competitor that loves to compete and loves to win and is willing to work as much as needed to do both,” Revelle said. “She has speed and smarts on the base paths and can pack a punch at the plate. Defensively, her versatility to adapt and play multiple positions is a real benefit for our team.”
Smetter on Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because growing up I always came to the camps and loved the coaching staff. When I first came on campus it felt like home and a place where I could develop as a person and player.”