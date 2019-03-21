HUSKER WRESTLING: Six of Eight NU Wrestlers Advance In NCAA Championships

Pittsburgh, Pa. – After the first session at the 2019 NCAA Championships, the Nebraska Cornhuskers sit in eighth place with 9.5 team points. Six of the eight qualifying Huskers earned first round victories to vault the Huskers into the top 10.

Returning All-Americans Chad Red Jr. (141) and Tyler Berger (157) took convincing bonus-point victories in their respective first round matchups. Red Jr., the No. 16 seed at 141 pounds, pinned Iowa State’s Ian Parker (3:59) to advance to round two. Red Jr. has won five of his last six matches, and in that time he’s beaten three top-15 opponents.

#2 Tyler Berger scored 11 third period points, landing a two-point nearfall and two four-point nearfalls after starting on top in the final period. Berger ended up winning by tech. fall, 16-1.

#7 Isaiah White (165) grinded out a 5-1 decision over Illinois #26 Joey Gunther in round one. White has now beaten Gunther three times this year. #10 Mikey Labriola (174) responded to an early takedown by NC State’s #23 Daniel Bullard with two takedowns of his own to earn a hard-fought 7-5 decision. Labriola has a team-best 27 wins on the year and is one win away from joining the top-10 on the all-time freshman wins list at Nebraska.

#9 Taylor Venz (184) took a 7-4 decision over American’s #24 Tanner Harvey to kick off his second NCAA Championships appearance as a Husker. #14 Eric Schultz (197) also won his first-round bout, landing five takedowns in a dominating 11-5 decision over Utah Valley’s #19 Tanner Orndorff.

#18 Zeke Moisey (125) and #17 David Jensen each fell in their first-round matches. Moisey dropped an 11-4 decision to Indiana’s #15 Elijah Oliver and Jensen lost in a 3-0 decision to Ohio State’s #16 Chase Singletary. Both will compete in the first round of wrestlebacks tonight in session II.

Session II will begin at 7 p.m. EST (6 p.m. CT) and television coverage will be had by ESPN. Session II will consist of both consolation and second round matches.

NCAA Championships

Session I

March 21, 2019

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Individual Results:

125 pounds: #18 Zeke Moisey – (0-1)

First Round: #15 Elijah Oliver (Indiana) dec. #18 Zeke Moisey (Nebraska), 11-4

Cons. First Round: #18 Zeke Moisey (Nebraska) vs. #31 Korbin Meink (Campbell)

141 pounds: #16 Chad Red Jr. – (1-0)

First Round: #16 Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska) pinned #17 Ian Parker (Iowa State) (3:59)

Second Round: #16 Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska) vs. #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell)

157 pounds: #2 Tyler Berger – (1-0)

First Round: #2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) tech. fall #31 Benjamin Barton (Campbell), 16-1

Second Round: #2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) vs. #15 Eric Barone (Illinois)

165 pounds: #7 Isaiah White – (1-0)

First Round: #7 Isaiah White (Nebraska) dec. #26 Joey Gunther (Illinois), 5-1

Second Round: #7 Isaiah White (Nebraska) vs. #10 Branson Ashworth (Wyoming)

174 pounds: #10 Mikey Labriola – (1-0)

First Round: #10 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) dec. #23 Daniel Bullard (NC State), 7-5

Second Round: #10 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) vs. #7 Jacobe Smith (Oklahoma State)

184 pounds: #9 Taylor Venz – (1-0)

First Round: #9 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) dec. #24 Tanner Harvey (American), 7-4

Second Round: #9 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) vs. #8 Ryan Priesch (Lehigh)

197 pounds: #14 Eric Schultz – (1-0)

First Round: #14 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) dec. #19 Tanner Orndorff (Utah Valley), 11-5

Second Round: #14 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) vs. #3 Preston Weigel (Oklahoma State)

285 pounds: #17 David Jensen – (0-1)

First Round: #16 Chase Singletary dec. #17 David Jensen (Nebraska), 3-0

Cons. First Round: #17 David Jensen (Nebraska) vs. #32 Brandon Ngati (West Virginia)

1. Penn State – 21.0

2. Ohio State – 15.5

3. Oklahoma State – 14.5

4. Iowa – 14.0

5. Minnesota – 13.5

6. Missouri – 12.0

7. Michigan – 10.0

8. Nebraska – 9.5

9. Northern Iowa – 9.0

9. Virginia Tech – 9.0