Huskers Announce 2021 Volleyball Schedule

Lincoln, NE (June 11, 2021) The Nebraska volleyball program and the Big Ten Conference announced the 2021 regular season schedule on Friday.
The Huskers will begin the 2021 campaign on Aug. 27-28 by hosting Tulsa, Colgate and Kansas State in a tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The following weekend, the Big Red will welcome Omaha, Georgia and Arizona State to the Bob Devaney Sports Center for another home tournament.
Nebraska will face in-state foe Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Wednesday, Sept. 8 before returning home to host Utah on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Utes reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha this spring and were ranked No. 17 in the final AVCA Coaches Poll.
The Huskers’ final week of non-conference action will feature a road trip to Stanford on Sept. 14 and a home match on Sept. 18 against Louisville, coached by former Husker player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly. The Cardinals reached an NCAA Regional Semifinal in the spring and finished the year at No. 11 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.
Nebraska’s 20-match Big Ten schedule features single-play matches against Northwestern (road), Michigan (home), Michigan State (home), Minnesota (road), Ohio State (road) and Maryland (home). The Huskers will play home-and-home series against Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue and Wisconsin.
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department is planning for 100 percent capacity for all home fall sporting events. Online season ticket renewals for volleyball will be available within the next two weeks.
Start times and TV information will be added to the Huskers.com schedule page as they become known.
2021 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule