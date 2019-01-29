Inmate At Community Corrections In Lincoln Wanted After Leaving Work Release

Anthony Gafford (Courtesy Photo)

There is a manhunt for a convicted murderer, who has been labeled as a walk-away from work release.

Authorities say 40 year old Anthony Gafford didn’t come back from work release out of the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on January 26.  It’s the lowest custody level in the Department of Correctional Services.

Since 1997, he’s been serving a 30 to 50 year sentence for murder, but because of the Good Time Law, he was paroled on his mandatory minimum sentence in 2013.

But Gafford has been picked up for indecent exposure and a DUI in recent years.  He was due to get out in 3 years.

