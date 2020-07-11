Kathleen Jourdan Accused of Shooting Husband Out on Bond
Courtesy of 1011 Now.
Our media partner 10/11 Now reports that a University of Nebraska Medical Center resident physician accused of killing her husband near Cozad was released on a ten percent bond of one million dollars Thursday.
Dawson County Judge Jefferey Wightman set Kathleen Jourdan’s bond on June 24th.
The 31-year-old is accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children while stopped along Interstate 80 on June 17th after an argument.
Jourdan is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in the death of her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan.
