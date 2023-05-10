Kearney Man Accused of Having Child Pornography

KEARNEY–(KFOR May 10)–The Nebraska State Patrol says a Kearney man is accused of being involved in child exploitation, following a report from an out of state agency of him having child pornography.

Investigators say authorities from Montgomery County, Texas contacted Nebraska authorities that identified 33-year-old Nicholas Kitzing of Kearney of being a suspect. A search warrant was served Tuesday morning at Kitzing’s home and he was arrested on four warrants for possession with intent to promote child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing and Kitzing remains at the Buffalo County jail.