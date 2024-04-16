KFOR Sports Brief April 16, 2024

Shelley Selected in WNBA Draft

The Phoenix Mercury had the 29th pick overall in the WNBA draft on Monday night and selected Nebraska women’s basketball guard Jaz Shelley. She became the first Husker drafted since Jordan Hooper in 2014. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was the top pick and went to the Indiana Fever.

Huskers vs. Jays on the Diamond

The Nebraska baseball team is set to return to action Tuesday night against in-state rival Creighton. First pitch from Hawks Field/Haymarket Park is at 6:05pm and it will be televised by Nebraska Public Media.

McConnaughey named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honor for Nebraska baseball sophomore Mason McConnaughey. He moved to 4-2 on the season after shutting out the Big Ten’s top offense across seven innings in Nebraska’s 16-1 win at Rutgers. The sophomore matched his career high with nine strikeouts and worked around six singles, allowing just one baserunner to reach third base.

Husker PXP Announcer Sharpe Breaks News About Health

Radio Voice of Nebraska football and baseball, Greg Sharpe, announced Monday night on the Husker Radio Network he’s been diagnosed with cancer, finding out a week or two ago and he’s getting close to doing the necessary treatment. Sharpe anticipates that the treatments will interrupt his work. Sharpe has worked with Nebraska Athletics and the Huskers Radio Network as a senior announcer, host and producer since 2008. He was also the voice of Kansas State football and basketball from 1996 until 2002.

Worster to Transfer to NU for Men’s Basketball

Utah transfer Rollie Worster announced on social media he’s verbally committed to play for the Nebraska Men’s Basketball team, after playing three seasons for the Utes and one season at Utah State. Worster’s final season at Utah was cut short when he suffered a leg injury in Jan. of 2024. For Nebraska, he only has one year of eligibility remaining barring any additional redshirts.

High School Baseball Monday…..

Bellevue West 1, Lincoln Southwest 0

Omaha Concordia 5, Lincoln Lutheran 0

Creighton Prep 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

Elkhorn 3, Lincoln Northwest 2

Lincoln East 13, Papillion-La Vista 5

Lincoln Northeast 4, Lincoln High 1

Boys Soccer….Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament…..

Gold division

Grand Island vs. Norfolk, postponed.

Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, postponed.

Silver division

Lincoln East 2, Columbus 0

Kearney 1, Lincoln Pius X 0

Bronze division

Lincoln North Star 3, Fremont 0

Lincoln High 1, Lincoln Northeast 0, SO