KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

KFOR Sports Brief April 17, 2024

April 17, 2024 7:00AM CDT
Share
KFOR Sports Brief April 17, 2024
Courtesy of AlphaMedia, USA-Lincoln.

Nebraska Men’s Basketball News

Reports have surfaced that 6-8 guard Gavin Griffiths is transferring to Nebraska from Rutgers after one season, where he averaged close to six points a game. Griffiths will have three years of eligibility left. Meanwhile, former Husker guard Jamarques Lawrence, who left after two seasons, has committed to continue his career at Rhode Island, according to a social media post. Lawrence will have two years of eligibility left.

High School boys soccer from Tuesday

Lincoln East got a 1-0 win over Columbus in the Gold Division of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.  Top-ranked Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Pius X were scoreless when play was suspended in the first half. That will resume at 9 this morning over at Seacrest Field.

High School Baseball Tuesday

Lincoln Northwest got a 3-2 win over Lincoln Lutheran.

Lincoln News