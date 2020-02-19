Kuck Motorsports Giving Tours For Fallen Officer Memorial
(KFOR NEWS February 19, 2020) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Law Enforcement Memorial Committee is excited about a fundraising event at the Kuck Motorsports Car Collection, 2251 Humphrey Ave in Lincoln on Saturday, March 14th.
From 1:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon, you will have a rare peak and more than 100 classic cars. This private collection of over 110 automobiles is owned by the Kuck Family and rarely open to the public. Most of the autos are fully operational, and many are displayed in settings reminiscent to an era or theme including a drive-in theater, a filling station, Bat Cave, etc. The collection includes autos ranging from turn of the century antiques to classic muscle and race cars. The collection is only open by special invitation,
All proceeds from this event go towards the construction of a fallen officer memorial near the Lancaster County Courthouse.
