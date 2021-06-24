Lancaster County Board Seeking Feedback On American Rescue Plan Act Funding

(KFOR NEWS June 24, 2021) Lancaster County will receive approximately $62 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The American Rescue Plan will deliver $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and bring back jobs. The Lancaster County Board is seeking feedback from constituents about where to spend Lancaster County’s allocation of the money.
The ARPA funds must be spent in the following categories:
The Lancaster County Board is seeking feedback from Lancaster County constituents on where they would like to see the ARPA funding spent and have created a survey for residents to complete. The survey which allows residents the ability to rank the funding categories by order of importance to them is available on the homepage of the Lancaster County website which is www.lancaster.ne.gov.
