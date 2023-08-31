LFR Responds to Gas Leak at North 27th Walmart

LFR responded to the N 27th Walmart about 1:30 on a “Gas Leak”. It was a Hazmat response but upon arrival/investigation it was a Freon Leak alarm going off on one of the cooling units.

LFR did evacuate and isolate per protocol until they knew what they were dealing with. LFR called in a refrigeration technician which took some time, so the area was congested with normal N 27th area shoppers being turned away for about an hour.

It was determined to be a Faulty detector on the system and no actual Freon leak.