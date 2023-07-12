Lincoln Airport Authority Member Announces Bid for Nebraska Legislative Seat

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–Lincoln Airport Authority member and realtor Nicki Behmer Popp has announced she will run for the District 25 seat in the Nebraska Legislature, which covers portions of southeast Lincoln and eastern areas of Lancaster County.

The seat is currently held by Senator Carolyn Bosn, who was appointed by Governor Jim Pillen. Behmer Popp said in a statement she’s running to put people over politics and fight for Nebraska families. She also plans to prioritize affordable housing, promoting small businesses and protecting public schools.

Behmer Popp is a graduate of Hastings College and received a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

She was elected to the Lincoln Airport Authority in 2021 and has helped oversee a $56-million terminal expansion along with increasing air service to and out of Lincoln. Behmer Popp is the only candidate to formally announce a bid for the District 25 seat.