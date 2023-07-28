Lincoln Hosts NxtPro 16 Basketball Showcase Finals This Weekend

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release July 28)–The NxtPRO16 Session 7 Finals starts Friday and runs through Sunday at Lincoln’s Speedway Sports Complex. Kinetic Sports Complex and Lincoln Northeast High School.

The three-day event will see some of the best men’s basketball prospects in the country at the NCAA Division I, II and III levels plus NAIA and JUCO compete, with over 260 teams expected to be in attendance.

“We are very excited to have had NxtPro in Lincoln for the May event and now with the final tournament here this weekend,” says Matt Cumro, Owner and Founder of Lincoln’s SUPREME Basketball. “NxtPro has quickly established themselves as a leader and innovator in the grassroots basketball space and the level of talent playing in the NxtPro circuit is very impressive. The event this weekend will truly feature teams from around the nation and is a wonderful opportunity to showcase all that Lincoln has to offer. In addition to providing a boost to the Lincoln economy, this will provide the student-athletes in our program with an opportunity to show the people in and around the city of Lincoln how they stack up on a national scale,” Cumro adds.

Teams featured are from the states of New York, California, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and West Virginia and also from Canada.

For more information on NxtPRO16 events and schedules, visit https://nxtprohoops.com.