Lincoln Receives Half $10-million Toward HUD’s Continuum of Care Program

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 8)—U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday awarded just over $10-million to the State of Nebraska and City of Lincoln for HUD’s Continuum of Care Program in the fight against homelessness.

Lincoln will get just over $5-million, with about $300,000 of that money going toward the operation of the first city-owned permanent supportive housing.

The money will allow the City of Lincoln to help those that are cut off from critical resources and fundamental safety of having a roof over their head.