Lincoln’s Public School System Will Hold Job Fairs

Lincoln, NE (September 21, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools will host two fall interview fairs to fill over 150 unfilled positions that support teaching and learning. Open positions include paraeducators, bus drivers, transportation paras, food service workers, food service manager trainees, head bakers, head cooks, custodians, health technicians and treatment nurses.

The first interview fair will be held on Monday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the LPS Don Clifton Professional Learning Center (710 Hill Street). The second one will be at Culler Middle School (5201 Vine Street) on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Anyone interested can fill out an application at the event – or ahead of time online – and be interviewed on the spot.

“Throughout each school year, we continue to have openings across Lincoln Public Schools in positions that serve students in a variety of ways,” said Jessi Stilwagon, Human Resources specialist. “These are people who are instrumental in providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of our students.”

Last summer, the Board of Education approved negotiated agreements with several employee groups that include salary and benefit increases and bonus opportunities. The current salary ranges for the employee groups are as follows:

Paraeducators: $14.17 – $17.90 per hour plus hourly service year stipends after the first year

Food Service: $15.00 – $22.57 per hour

Custodial: $17.09 – $25.36 per hour

Bus Drivers: $23.20 per hour with paid training to obtain a CDL and up to $1,500 hiring bonus

Transportation Paras: $14.83 per hour with up to a $1,000 hiring bonus

Health Technicians: $17.05 per hour

Treatment Nurses: $28.30 – $29.30 per hour with up to $2,000 hiring bonus

Part-time (at least 17.5 hours per week) and full-time employees qualify for competitive health insurance, pension, generous leave and other benefits. Learn more about our benefits on our webpage.

Those interested in attending the interview fair should bring the following:

A valid email address for continued contact and communication

Social Security Number and driver’s license

Names and email addresses for at least three references that will be sent a survey upon completion of the application

Work history that includes dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers, supervisor names and email addresses

Because these positions work around children, all candidates will go through a complete background investigation. During the application process, candidates will need to share all prior criminal charges, pending investigations, and/or criminal convictions. Most criminal charges and convictions does not automatically disqualify a candidate from employment