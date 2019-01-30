Local Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Seat Belt Safety in February

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and the University of Nebraska Police are participating in a seat belt enforcement project sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. All three agencies are working together to implement a program designed to reduce unrestrained fatalities in the Lincoln and Lancaster County area.

Deputies will be conducting extra enforcement throughout the county beginning February 1, 2019, through February 10, 2018, with specific emphasis on unrestrained drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is providing funding for this campaign.

The national seat belt use rate is estimated to be 89.4%. In June 2018, observational surveys of seat belt use were conducted near crash hot spots in the City of Lincoln, Lancaster County, and the University of Nebraska Lincoln campus. Seat belt use in Nebraska was measured to be 85.5%. Seat belt use in Lincoln and Lancaster County was measured to be 88.7%.

