LPD Changing Protocol For Testing Rape Kits

The Lincoln Police Department has 373 rape kits spanning nearly 20 years which have not been sent to the NE State Patrol Crime Lab for testing because the rape survivor knows the suspect.  New national standards are being applied where more rape kits are being tested so as to identify serial rapists.  Lincoln Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister tells KFOR NEWS the national conversation is promoting LPD to modify rape kit protocol.  All 373 of LPDs untested rape kits will be reviewed by an investigator.

Listen to the entire conversation with Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister, on KFOR’s Lincoln Live.

 

