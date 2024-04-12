LPD, Family Members Put Out Plea for Help in Searching for a Missing Man

A graphic courtesy of Lincoln Police showing pictures of 28-year-old Joshua Martin, who has been missing since Apr. 5, 2024.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 12)–It’s been since April 5 when anyone last saw 28-year-old Joshua Martin, who left Integrated Behavioral Health Services, a mental health facility near 14th and South Streets.

Now Lincoln Police and Martin’s relatives are putting out the message they need help from you to find him.

On Friday, LPD Captain Don Scheinost said the public’s help is needed to search parks and other areas that Martin might go to. Martin suffers from schizophrenia and has severe OCD, according to police. Family members have said Martin can function at the level of a 5-year-old.

Kary Tronson is Martin’s aunt and told reporters Friday for people to take time to look around their property and check security cameras from last weekend for any clues that could lead to her nephew.

“You never know, it might be that needle in the haystack we need found,” Tronson added.

Martin’s family members are organizing their own search party for two different times on Sunday, at 11am and 2pm, with the public encouraged to come out and help. Everyone will meet in the 8700 block of Andermatt Drive, which is northeast of 84th and Nebraska Parkway. Scheinost says the Nebraska State Patrol, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are also helping in the search.

Tronson indicated that Martin may have wanted to go his home in southwest Omaha, so they are working with LPD to put people in certain areas, possibly between Lincoln and Omaha, in trying to track him down. She said family members had recently seen Joshua before he left.

“He did not want to be in a group home,” Tronson said. “He was not happy and that’s why we think he left.”

As Lincoln Police continue to search for a missing man, his family is putting out the word to help in the search for 28-year-old Joshua Martin. Martin’s aunt, Kary Tronson, spoke to the media on Friday morning. A search has been scheduled for Sunday. -KFOR News pic.twitter.com/HPZi6HRtBq — KFOR Radio (@KFORRADIO) April 12, 2024

Scheinost added the media’s help is needed to get the word out about the search for Joshua.

“We’re still looking for Joshua. We expect to find him. We expect to bring him home and we expect him to be just fine,” Scheinost said. “But we want to find him soon.”

Police say there is nothing that leads them to believe that foul play is involved. After checking video from homes and businesses in the area around the mental health facility, Scheinost says there is no video evidence showing Martin leaving the area.