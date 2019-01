Door damaged at Cliff's Lounge near 13th and "O" Street. (Jackie Ourada/KFOR News)

Lincoln Police are searching for suspects after Cliff’s Lounge near 13th and “O” was burglarized early on Monday.

Officers contacted the manager, who told them someone had smashed open the front door and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

No arrests have been made and if you have any information regarding this case, call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.