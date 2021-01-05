LPD Investigating Burglary At A Convenience Store South of Downtown
(10/11 NOW)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–Lincoln Police are investigating another burglary in the city from early Monday morning, this time at the Casey’s on 13th and E Streets.
Investigators say they were called about an alarm and when officers showed up, they found the front door shattered. Officers checked the store and couldn’t find anyone inside. An employee showed up and looked over surveillance video with officers, which showed a man in dark clothing breaking the window and going inside.
Police said the employee told them the man stole a number of cartons of cigarettes, worth around $3,000. Damage was estimated at $300 and there are no primary suspects.