LPD, LSO Crews Seize Marijuana, Vape Cartridges From West Lincoln Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 22)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit Thursday morning happened to see a truck with a trailer attached, drive on the shoulder of Interstate 80 west of NW 48th Street, prompting a traffic stop minutes later at Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way.
According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, probable cause was developed after a K-9 smelled drugs coming from the trailer. Inside were 481 pounds of marijuana in a couple of boxes and more than 4,200 THC vape cartridges.
A man from Oregon, 47-year-old Christopher Klipfel, was arrested and put in the Lancaster County Jail.