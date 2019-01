A woman hid in an apartment bathroom early Monday morning and called police while a man was breaking into the apartment she was house-sitting.

Lincoln Police say 40-year-old Johnathan Sisneros climbed onto the 2nd story balcony of the apartment complex and entered through a sliding glass door while high on drugs near 20th and Q.

Sisneros told police he occasionally sleeps at the apartment when he needs somewhere to stay. He was arrested for trespassing and and disturbing the police.