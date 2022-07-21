LPSNRD Board Approves Tentative Budget

Lincoln, Neb. (July 20, 2022) – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors tentatively approved a Fiscal Year 2023 Budget at its July 20th monthly meeting. The complete $36.6 million balanced plan for revenue and expenditures is available at LPSNRD.org
The tentative budget includes these major projects and programs:
Public can still provide input on the budget before its final approval. Board Treasurer Bob Andersen said, “The public’s input is an important part of this process, that feedback will help us refine the budget into its final form. With the help of the public, the NRD can continue implementing impactful programs and projects.” Public comments are welcome at a public hearing Wednesday, August 10th at 5:30 PM. Written comments may be submitted at the meetings, mailed to the LPSNRD, or emailed to [email protected]. The board will give final consideration during the next regular meeting of the Board, on August 17th at 7:00 PM. The public hearing and board meeting will be held at the LPSNRD office, 3125 Portia Street, in Lincoln.
In other business the board: