Man Accused of Making Threats Inside Waverly Grocery Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 17)–A disturbance Saturday afternoon inside the Russ’s Market in Waverly, where a 56-year-old man threatened to kill a woman.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Brookhouser on Monday said deputies were called out during the lunch hour about the disturbance and found out that a man, Patrick Reed, got upset with a clerk about buying alcohol. Another shopper tried to calm down Reed, but he called her names and threatened to kill her.
As Reed was threatening the shopper, Brookhouser says Reed made a movement toward his pocket, indicating there may have been a weapon but nothing was displayed. Reed was later found in a nearby park and arrested for terroristic threats.