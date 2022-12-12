Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Fuel From a Lincoln Construction Business

Toby Leiting (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he allegedly tried to steal 35 gallons of gasoline from a north Lincoln construction business early Monday morning.

According to LPD, the owner of Walton Construction at 5100 North 48th Street got an alert through his security system that there was movement by the fuel pumps on the property. Police were called and minutes later, officers found Toby Leiting. A short foot chase ensued but Leiting was taken into custody moments later.

Police say Leiting showed up in a 2006 Ford F150 truck pulling a 2008 utility trailer, which was reported stolen Oct. 25 in the 1200 block of Cedar Cove Road.

Leiting was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property, possess burglars tools, and driving during 15 year revocation. Leiting was further cited and released for attempted theft, obstructing a police officer and trespassing.