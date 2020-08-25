Man Caught Trying To Cash Phony Check Accused In Similar Cases Around Lincoln
William Schippert (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 25)–Lincoln Police arrested a man trying to cash a more than $2,000 fraudulent check and said they believe he’s involved in a number of other forgery cases.
Officers were called Sunday evening to the Lobos City Mex just north of 27th and “O”, about a man causing problems over a check-cashing issue. The man, later identified as 40-year-old William Schippert, was trying to cash a $2,400 check that was fake. The store locked the doors to keep Schippert inside until police showed up and he allegedly tried to break the windows to get out. Once police showed up, the doors were unlocked and Schippert tried pushing his way around them.
After verifying the check was a fraud, police arrested Schippert and is facing four counts of second-degree forgery, theft by deception, theft by receiving, and criminal mischief charges.
Police say they recognized Schippert from a previous case on August 7 involving a fraudulent check for $2,200. He was under investigation on other cases, one in June where a 36-year old man reported to police that his car was broken into. The man said his wallet and credit cards were stolen, and they had been used to withdraw money. Police said $375 was also stolen using a check that was taken from the car. Investigators reviewed surveillance video and determined Schippert was responsible.
Another checkbook was stolen out of a car that was broken into in July where $350 was stolen with a forged check. Investigators believe Schippert opened a bank account on August 5 and used a fraudulent check to put $2,900 in it, using a payroll check. LPD said the check was forged and the wrong name was used.
According to officers, Schippert withdrew the money before the checks had cleared, leaving the bank with a loss.